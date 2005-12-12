Encouraging results of HuMax cancer study

Genmab AS, a Danish biotechnology firm, says that it has observed additional positive results from Phase I/II studies of HuMaxCD20, used in the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The program was a dose-escalation trial which enrolled 40 patients who had received at least two previous treatment regimens for the disease, in four cohorts. Each group received intravenous doses of the drug at 300mg, 500mg, 700mg or 1,000mg weekly for a month, and were followed up for a period of 12 months.
Overall, 37 of the 40 subjects was evaluable with the objective response rates at each dose level measured as: 63% (300mg), 33% (500mg), 20% (700mg) and 60% (1,000mg), with an overall rate of 43%, according to the Cheson criteria used. The drug was well-tolerated by study subjects, with no dose-limiting toxicity-related events reported. These results included five total and nine partial responses.
"We are particularly encouraged by the response rate in relapsed patients and look forward to the ongoing development of HuMaxCD20 in follicular lymphoma," said Lisa Drakeman, chief executive at Genmab.
