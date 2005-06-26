Encysive plans to sell Thelin in Europe

Houston, Texas, USA-based Encysive is planning to directly market its pulmonary hypertension drug Thelin (sitaxsentan sodium), which is also currently under evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration, in Europe. The news was received positively by investors; shares closed up 5% at $10.65 on June 16, the day of the announcement.
"Following the positive results of our second pivotal Phase III study, STRIDE-2, and after comprehensive evaluation by management, the board of directors has concluded that the company will market directly in Europe," commented John Pietruski, chairman of the board.
246 patients taking part in STRIDE-2, an 18-week, Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled safety and efficacy study of Thelin, with an open-label bosentan (Actelion's Tracleer) arm in patients with PAH, were randomized to receive: 50mg Thelin once daily; 100mg Thelin once daily; placebo once daily; or bosentan twice daily.
