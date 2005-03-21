Encysive prices $115M offering

USA-based Encysive Pharmaceuticals has announced the pricing of $115.0 million principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2012 through a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.5% per annum and be convertible into Encysive common stock at an initial rate of 71.7077 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, subject to adjustment (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $13.95 per share). The company has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $15.0 million principal amount of the notes.
Encysive intends to use the proceeds to fund further clinical development, marketing and pre-launch activities related to Thelin (sitaxsentan); to finance further its R&D for product candidates; and for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and other working capital requirements.
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