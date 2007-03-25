Encysive's 4th-qtr 2006 loss worsens 33%

The USA's Encysive Pharmaceuticals says that its fourth-quarter 2006 net loss totaled $25.8 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $19.4 million, or $0.33 per share, for the same period last year. This was due to costs associated with building the commercial infrastructure necessary to launch its pulmonary hypertension drug Thelin (sitaxentan sodium) 100mg tablets in Europe, as well as for maintaining its US commercial infrastructure and other general costs.

During the period, revenues fell to $5.4 million from $5.6 million. Royalties from the anticoagulant argatrobanin totaled $4.8 million, based on the tiered royalty structure of Encysive's agreement with UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline, where it achieved the highest level of royalty payments on the drug in the third quarter of the year. Late in the fourth quarter, the company made Thelin commercially available in the UK and Germany, resulting in net sales of approximately $300,000 for the quarter and full year.

2006 saw the firm's expansion into Europe when it established a regional headquarters near London, UK, with sales offices in Germany, France and Italy. Other 2006 highlights included an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration. The company's complete response was accepted by the FDA in May 2006 and, after a second letter and response, the new target action date is June 15, 2007.