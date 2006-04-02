Encysive's Thelin gets FDA approvable letter

US drugmaker Encysive Pharmaceuticals says it has received an "approvable letter" from the Food and Drug Administration for its product Thelin (sitaxsentan sodum), which is under review as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The company says it will work closely with the FDA to address concerns and observations that the agency raised in the letter, which include a request for additional clinical assessment. Bruce Given, president of Encysive said that the firm remains confident in the drug's value in the treatment of patients with PAH.