Encysive's Thelin meets Ph III primary endpoint

Encysive Pharmaceuticals of the USA has released strong data from STRIDE-2, its second randomized, pivotal Phase III clinical trial of Thelin (sitaxsentan) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

The study of this second-generation selective endothelin antagonist met its primary endpoint of improved six-minute walk distance and the firm says this data will form the basis of its New Drug Application, scheduled for submission to the US Food and Drug Administration later this month.