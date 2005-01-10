Endo Pharma issues 2005 guidance

US pain management specialist Endo Pharmaceuticals says that it expects net sales in the year ending December 31, 2005, to be approximately $650-$660 million.

The company estimates earnings per share for 2005 to be around $1.18-$1.20 and adjusted EPS to be some $1.19-$1.21, which excludes estimated payments to partners for successful achievement of regulatory milestones, net of tax, of $0.01 per share. The company says that its guidance does not reflect the impact of stock compensation charges and points out that there can be no assurance of Endo achieving these results.

Endo's 2005 guidance does not reflect the launch of its generic transdermal fentanyl patch or extended-release oxycodone tablets. If its generic transdermal fentanyl patch is approved in early 2005, the company expects multiple competitors and a contribution of approximately $0.10-$0.11 per share excluding milestone payments to partners.