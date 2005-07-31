Endo to submit response to Appeal Court over oxycodone

Endo Pharmaceuticals, a specialty US pharmaceutical company with market leadership in pain management, says that the US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals has requested the firm to submit a response brief as part of its review process of Purdue's petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc of the Federal Circuit's unanimous affirmance on June 7 of the Opinion and Order issued in Endo's favor by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The District Court's Order dismissed Purdue's claims that Endo's oxycodone tablets infringed its patents and permanently enjoined the former from enforcing those patents. Endo remains confident that the prior decision of the Circuit Court will remain in effect and intends to continue to pursue its antitrust claims against Purdue.
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