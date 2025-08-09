Endorex Listed For Trading On AMEX

Endorex Corp is now listed on the American Stock Exchange, havingpreviously been traded on the OTC Bulletin Board.

The company announced that it has registered for resale approximately 2 million shares of its common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants issued in connection with a private placement completed in October 1997.

Michael Rosen, Endorex' chief executive, said that the move was a major milestone, adding that trading on the AMEX "will increase the liquidity of our stock and the visibility of our accomplishments."