Endovasc cuts Angiogenix R&D fund

US pharmaceutical firm Endovasc has announced that it will cease funding research conducted by its subsidiary, Angiogenix, which has terminated its licensing agreement established in February, 2000, with the Leland J Stanford University, relating to the use of the latter's nicotine receptor agonist.
Endovasc said that ceasing research efforts for Angiogenix will allow it to concentrate on funding future clinical studies for Liprostin (liposome-encapsulated prostaglandin E-1), its flagship candidate treatment for peripheral arterial occlusive disease, adding that the current licensing agreement contained unrealistic deadlines for the commercialization of the NRA.
