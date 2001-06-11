Saturday 9 August 2025

Endovasc extends Liprostin application

11 June 2001

Endovasc is intending to begin preclinical trials with a new topicalapplication of Liprostin (liposomal prostaglandin E-1), which is designed to increase stability in the slow release of therapeutics at the wound site, at the end of this year. The drug has been shown in recent studies to have significant wound-healing properties and can be used to treat lesions resulting from diabetes, for elderly patients suffering from skin ulcers and bed sores, to treat abrasions and burns, and for the regeneration of healthy skin tissue. Liprostin topical is an extension of the company's intravenous product, which is due to move into Phase III trials in November this year for the treatment of critical limb ischemia after the US Food and Drug Administration granted Endovasc a waiver to bypass Phase I and Phase II trials (Marketletter May 14).

