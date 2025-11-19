Engelhorn Back At Corange

Former head of the Boehringer Mannheim pharmaceuticals group Curt Engelhorn has returned as chairman of the group's Corange holding company after an absence of 12 months. Sources in Mannheim report that even senior management was unaware of the impending change at the top.

Mr Engelhorn, who is 69 years old, is the largest individual shareholder and controls 42% of capital. He was voted back as chairman, reclaiming the position he lost after a bitter battle in March last year with chief executive Max Link (Marketletters passim).

The current chairman, Helmut Determann, has not been recalled into the contracted and now entirely revamped Corange board. In addition to Mr Engelhorn and the legal adviser and deputy chairman Anthony Williams, there is the president and chief executive of DePuy Orthopedics, James Lent, the head of Boehringer Mannheim's therapeutic business, Gerald Moeller, and the Bermudan lawyer, Michael Drew. Dr Moeller has been named president and chief executive of BM's diagnostics division, and will take over virtually the entire operational management of BM activities.