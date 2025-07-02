Wednesday 2 July 2025

A clinical-stage, non-viral gene-based immunotherapy company.

enGene (Nasdaq: ENGN) is a clinical-stage biotech company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. 

enGene’s lead program is detalimogene for patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) – a disease with a high clinical burden. Detalimogene is being evaluated in a multi-cohort LEGEND Phase II study as of Q2 2025, which includes a pivotal cohort studying detalimogene in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS). Detalimogene was developed using enGene’s proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA.

Latest enGene News

FDA grants RMAT designation for enGene’s detalimogene
26 June 2025
enGene next stop for Ron Cooper
24 July 2024
Takeda links with enGene for gastrointestinal diseases
12 January 2016
Johnson & Johnson enters collaborations with two Canadian biotechs
14 October 2015
