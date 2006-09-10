Enoxaparin reduces MI risk in PCI patients

Results of the PCI-ExTRACT 25 study, which compared the use of enoxaparin versus unfractionated heparin in patients with ST-elevated myocardial infarction, showed that enoxaparin reduced the risk of death. Data from the trial, which was sponsored by French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, were announced at the World Congress of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
Specifically, the trial found that patients who initially received fibriolytic therapy and adjunctive antithrombotic therapy with enoxaparin, prior to undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), had a lower risk of death and recurrent heart attacks in the treatment phase prior to PCI. The effect persisted for 30 days post PCI treatment.
C Michael Gibson, of the TIMI study group at Havard Medical School in the USA, said: "we believe that these results show that enoxaparin is a more effective treatment for STEMI patients undergoing PCI compared to UFH, the current standard treatment of care."
