Enrollment Begins In Phase II rHB1.1 Trials

Somatogen has begun enrolling patients into two Phase II trials of its recombinant hemoglobin product, rHb1.1, which is intended for use as a blood substitute. The announcements were made at the company's annual shareholders' meeting.

The first Phase II trial will study the role of the product in intraoperative blood replacement, while the second will look at acute normovolemic hemodilution, a process in which units of a patient's blood are collected and stored at the onset of surgery and are replaced at the conclusion of the operation. In the interim, the patient is transfused with rHb1.1.

Plans have also been made for later Phase II studies that will involve intraoperative blood replacement at sites in the USA and Europe, and this trial strategy has been presented to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval.