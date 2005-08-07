Wednesday 19 November 2025

Enrollment continues in Ph III trial of Myriad's Flurizan

7 August 2005

Myriad Genetics, a Salt Lake City, Utah, USA-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel health care products, says that enrollment in its ongoing Phase III trial of its candidate Alzheimer's disease therapeutic, Flurizan (MPC-7869), is proceeding on schedule.

The recently-amended study protocol was reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration without any changes or request for modification, and the central Investigational Review Board covering a majority of the investigational sites has given its approval. More than 120 centers across the USA have been enlisted and most are now screening and enrolling patients into the study. Myriad anticipates completing enrollment for the 12-month study during the first half of 2006 and reporting the results in the third calendar quarter of 2007.

