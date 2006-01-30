EntreMed begins Ph II MKC-1 cancer study

USA-based EntreMed says it has begun a Phase II study of its developmental compound MKC-1, a novel antimitotic drug, in the treatment of advanced and metastatic breast cancer. The trial will be a single-arm, open-label study taking place at around 15 centers in the USA, and will assess the drug in terms of its safety and efficacy in the prevention of cell division in breast cancer tumors.
The company adds that MKC-1 has shown a broad range of efficacy in preclinical animal models and several Phase I studies that were conducted prior to the drug's purchase by fellow US firm Miikana, which was acquired by EntreMed earlier this month (Marketletter January 9, 2006).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze