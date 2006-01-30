EntreMed begins Ph II MKC-1 cancer study

USA-based EntreMed says it has begun a Phase II study of its developmental compound MKC-1, a novel antimitotic drug, in the treatment of advanced and metastatic breast cancer. The trial will be a single-arm, open-label study taking place at around 15 centers in the USA, and will assess the drug in terms of its safety and efficacy in the prevention of cell division in breast cancer tumors.

The company adds that MKC-1 has shown a broad range of efficacy in preclinical animal models and several Phase I studies that were conducted prior to the drug's purchase by fellow US firm Miikana, which was acquired by EntreMed earlier this month (Marketletter January 9, 2006).