EntreMed's ENMD-1420 active in preclinical trial

US drugmaker EntreMed says that data from preclinical studies of ENMD-1420 demonstrate that the agent inhibits tubulin polmerization and tumor necrosis factor alpha production, and has antitumor activity both in vitro and in vivo. The firm explained that tubulin microtubules are necessary for cell division, and therefore represent an attractive target for the development of cancer therapies.

The results, which were presented at the 18th symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Prague, Czech Republic, showed that the Z-isomer of the molecule had most biological activity, and could serve as a suitable focus for the development of a therapeutic dosing regimen.

