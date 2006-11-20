EntreMed's ENMD-1420 active in preclinical trial

US drugmaker EntreMed says that data from preclinical studies of ENMD-1420 demonstrate that the agent inhibits tubulin polmerization and tumor necrosis factor alpha production, and has antitumor activity both in vitro and in vivo. The firm explained that tubulin microtubules are necessary for cell division, and therefore represent an attractive target for the development of cancer therapies.
The results, which were presented at the 18th symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Prague, Czech Republic, showed that the Z-isomer of the molecule had most biological activity, and could serve as a suitable focus for the development of a therapeutic dosing regimen.
...and MKC-1 impresses in cancer models
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze