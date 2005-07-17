EntreMed's Panzem: promise in lung cancer

Preclinical studies of USA-based EntreMed's Panzem (2-methoxyestradiol, or 2ME2), which carries Orphan Drug status for ovarian cancer and is currently being tested as a therapy for rheumatoid arthritis (Marketletters passim), have revealed the drug's potential utility in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and small-cell lung cancer.
Results from the trial, presented at the 11th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona, Spain, showed that the compound and 2ME2 analogs effectively inhibited in vitro growth of 19 distinct NSCLC and SCLC cell lines. Moreover, when assessed in vivo, Panzem NCD demonstrated a statistically-significant, dose-dependent increase in survival in an orthotopic animal model of NSCLC, the firm said.
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