EntreMed starts Ph I/II trial of endostatin

EntreMed has enrolled the first patients into its Phase I/II trial ofits angiogenesis inhibitor, recombinant human endostatin, which is being developed as a treatment for cancer. The new study is being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, USA, and will investigate the activity of the drug, delivered via continuous intravenous infusion, in patients with a range of tumor types. Earlier studies have used a regimen of once-daily injections of endostatin, but EntreMed believes that the continuous administration should improve its effectiveness. The company is also planning to evaluate the drug when given by subcutaneous injection.