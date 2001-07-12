Tuesday 18 March 2025

EntreMed starts Ph I/II trial of endostatin

12 July 2001

EntreMed has enrolled the first patients into its Phase I/II trial ofits angiogenesis inhibitor, recombinant human endostatin, which is being developed as a treatment for cancer. The new study is being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, USA, and will investigate the activity of the drug, delivered via continuous intravenous infusion, in patients with a range of tumor types. Earlier studies have used a regimen of once-daily injections of endostatin, but EntreMed believes that the continuous administration should improve its effectiveness. The company is also planning to evaluate the drug when given by subcutaneous injection.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Latigo’s $150 million Series B to advance non-opioid pain drugs
Biotechnology
Latigo’s $150 million Series B to advance non-opioid pain drugs
17 March 2025
Biotechnology
Taiho to buy Araris for up to $1.14 billion
17 March 2025
Biotechnology
iOnctura strengthens leadership team
17 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
The Make America Healthy Again Commission: Restructuring America’s healthcare
17 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Partners aim to develop new class of obesity therapeutics
17 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russia experiencing antidepressants sales boom this year
17 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Eneboparatide met primary Phase III endpoint, says AstraZeneca
17 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A drug development company focused on accelerating the development of cancer treatments through an innovative drug development model that combines unbiased vetting, to de-risk initial asset selection with an uninterrupted funding flow, to minimize the time it takes to advance lead products through clinical trials and reach patients.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze