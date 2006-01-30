EntreMed starts Ph II trials of Panzem

Rockville, USA-based EntreMed says it has begun a Phase II study of its lead drug candidate Panzem (2-methoxyestradiol) in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, which the firm adds, accounts for more than half of all brain tumors.

The trial, which will be conducted at the Duke University Medical Center, in North Carolina, is expected to enroll 32 patients and will assess the drug in terms of safety and efficacy in the treatment of this aggressive type of primary brain tumor.

Preclinical studies of Panzem have shown that it attacks tumor cells directly and blocks the development of new blood vessels. Carolyn Sidor, EntreMed's vice president said that the company plans to initiate several more Phase II studies later in other patient groups. In addition, the firm, which was granted rights to utilize Irish group Elans proprietary nanocrystal development technology earlier this month (Marketletter January 16), says it hopes to commercialize Panzem for the treatment of several types of cancer.