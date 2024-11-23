Enzo Unveils Novel Antisense Approach To AIDS

- Enzo Biochem has revealed that CD4 cells treated with one of its antisense oligonucleotide constructs are rendered resistant to infection with HIV. Resistance correlated closely with production of antisense RNA by the cells. Enzo anticipates that ex vivo transfection of white cells with antisense genes may lead to propagation of resistant cells, a treatment which could work in tandem with antiretroviral therapy. The work was presented by Enzo senior vice president Norman Kelker.
