Enzon's PEG-Intron fails to meet goals in Phase III leukemia study

Schering-Plough, which has licensed Enzon's pegylation technology thatlinks drugs to a polyethylene glycol in order to reduce the frequency of doses required by making the drugs last longer in the bloodstream, has announced disappointing results for its Phase III study which compared the former's Intron A (interferon alfa-2b) injection to Enzon's longer lasting PEG-Intron (peginterferon alfa-2b) injections in patients with newly diagnosed chronic myelogenous leukemia.

In the study, PEG-Intron was administered once-weekly and demonstrated clinical comparability to Intron A administered once-daily, as well as a comparable safety profile. Despite this comparability, PEG-Intron did not meet the primary endpoint of the study, which was the protocol-specified statistical criteria for non-inferiority. The major cytogenetic response rates at 12 months for both products were similar to those previously reported, although results from this Phase III study have not yet been presented.

In addition to conducting this Phase III study, S-P is working with independent investigators to pursue novel research initiatives with PEG-Intron in oncology indications. These ongoing programs have shown the drug to be associated with overall improvement and relapse-free survival in high-risk melanoma patients (Marketletter October 23, 2000), and high-risk myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.