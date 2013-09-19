Enzon splits up into pharma and biotech stand-alones, under pressure from Icahn

In what appears to be a move made under pressure from a significant shareholder, US biopharmaceutical group Enzon Pharmaceuticals has announced that it plans to spin-off its novel biotechnology business from the rest of the firm in a transaction that will result in two independent and highly-focused public companies.

In March, billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a stake of nearly 7% in Enzon, believing that the company's shares were undervalued. At the time, he reportedly suggested that the firm spins out its biotechnology business or sells it altogether.