Enzygnost Plus HIV Test Approved

Hoechst AG's Behringwerke subsidiary has announced that its Enzygnost Anti HIV 1/2 Plus test has been approved in Germany. In October, the unit withdrew its existing Enzygnost HIV test because of efficacy concerns (Marketletters passim).
Behringwerke said that the new test was much improved and was better able to detect the recently-characterized HIV-1 subtype O than other commercial tests available worldwide.
