Eon Labs starts shipping generic itraconazole in USA

US generics firm Eon Labs says that it has begun shipping itraconazole 100mg capsules, the generic equivalent to Janssen Pharmaceutica's Sporanox capsules. As the first company to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application with a Paragraph IV patent certification for this product, Eon says it is entitled to 180 days of market exclusivity.

In July 2004, the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted judgment in favor of Eon Labs, ruling that, while the validity of the patent was upheld, the company's itraconazole 100mg capsules do not infringe Janssen's US patent no 5,633,015. Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is challenging the District Court decision in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.