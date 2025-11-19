EPIC RESULTS REVEAL CENTORX PROMISE

Final results of the 2,099-patient EPIC study of Eli Lilly/Centocor's antiplatelet monoclonal antibody CentoRx (7E3) have now been published in the New England Journal of Medicine (April 7).
CentoRx, given by bolus and infusion as an adjunct to coronary angioplasty, resulted in a 35% reduction in mortality, nonfatal myocardial infarction, insertion of an intra-aortic balloon pump for refractory ischemia, or unplanned surgical revascularization, repeat angioplasty or coronary stenting. Giving the bolus alone achieved a 10% reduction in these endpoints compared to placebo.
The positive results are a boon to Centocor, which has been hit in recent months by the failure of its antisepsis antibody Centoxin (HA-1A). US and European approval of CentoRx are expected in 1995, and analysts have predicted peak sales of up to $150 million a year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze