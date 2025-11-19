EPIC RESULTS REVEAL CENTORX PROMISE

Final results of the 2,099-patient EPIC study of Eli Lilly/Centocor's antiplatelet monoclonal antibody CentoRx (7E3) have now been published in the New England Journal of Medicine (April 7).

CentoRx, given by bolus and infusion as an adjunct to coronary angioplasty, resulted in a 35% reduction in mortality, nonfatal myocardial infarction, insertion of an intra-aortic balloon pump for refractory ischemia, or unplanned surgical revascularization, repeat angioplasty or coronary stenting. Giving the bolus alone achieved a 10% reduction in these endpoints compared to placebo.

The positive results are a boon to Centocor, which has been hit in recent months by the failure of its antisepsis antibody Centoxin (HA-1A). US and European approval of CentoRx are expected in 1995, and analysts have predicted peak sales of up to $150 million a year.