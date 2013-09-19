EpiCept ready to file Ceplene NDA

The USA's EpiCept Corp says that the Food and Drug Administration has the necessary pivotal data to file a New Drug Application for Ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride) in conjunction with interleukin-2 as a remission maintenance treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
At a pre-NDA meeting held last week, the FDA provided guidance that it would accept the clinical data along with other analyses, some of which had been submitted as part of the Ceplene Marketing Authorization Application, which was approved in the European Union in October 2008.
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