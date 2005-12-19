Epigenomics and Roche extend milestone waiting period

Germany-based molecular diagnostics firms Epigenomics AG has agreed with the diagnostics arm of Swiss drug major Roche to postpone a November 2005 milestone and licensing decision until the end of January 2006.

Until then, Roche Diagnostics continues to have an option to obtain world wide exclusive rights to the breast cancer relapse prediction test/Tamoxifen breast cancer classification kit from Epigenomics for an undisclosed milestone payment.

Significant amounts of additional data have been generated since the end of October following the reported inconclusive clinical validation study. Both partners wish to evaluate these most recent findings alongside the fully-analyzed data set on the training, transfer and testing phase studies. The postponing of a decision on the breast cancer test is independent of the colon cancer screening test milestone, which Epigenomics still expects to be agreed upon by both partners by the end of 2005.