Epigenomics to solely develop prostate test

Epigenomics AG, a German molecular diagnostics company developing tests based on DNA methylation, says it has completed a 605-patient study validating three of its proprietary methylation markers as clinically-useful indicators of prostate cancer aggressiveness.

The Berlin-headquartered firm, which prepared to initiate its own development of molecular pathology products during 2005, says that it will develop the test as its own product, after Roche Diagnostics discontinued their collaboration on the prostate cancer molecular classification test and declined the option rights to an exclusive license.

Epigenomics says the decision to take the prostate cancer test into development, is fully aligned with its strategy to focus its own efforts on tissue-based molecular pathology products for high-margin specialty applications in oncology, while partnering high-volume cancer screening products with global leaders in centralized diagnostics.