Epilepsy drug Fycompa approved in Israel

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has announced that its epilepsy drug Fycompa (perampanel), the first in class treatment for uncontrolled partial-onset seizures, is approved in Israel.

The new therapy is indicated as an adjunctive treatment for partial-onset seizures, with or without secondary generalized seizures, in people with epilepsy aged 12 years and older. In Israel, perampanel will be launched and marketed by Megapharm, Eisai’s local CNS partner.

