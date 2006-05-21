Epilepsy drug shows promise as cancer therapy

Data published in the British Journal of Cancer suggests that a novel combination of two drugs, the anti-epileptic valproic acid and the developmental compound UCN-01, has shown efficacy in killing cancerous cells. The results, which are from work carried out by the US National Cancer Institutes Center for Cancer Research, raises the prospect of a new form of chemotherapy. The researchers added that since both components have been extensively examined in trials, the majority of their effects and side-effects are already known.
The work, which was carried out under the leadership of Dao Nguyen, set out to examine the anticancer properties of histone deacetylase inhibitors, one of which is valproic acid. Dr Nguyen's group found that the weak anticancer efficacy that valproic acid mediates was greatly enhanced in the presence of UCN-01, making the combination a suitable basis for further research.
