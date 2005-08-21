Epimmune and IDM complete merger

US immunotherapy specialist Epimmune and French privately-held biopharmaceuticals firm IDM SA have completed their previously-announced merger (Marketletter March 21). The combined company, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Diego, USA, is named IDM Pharma and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the French group.

As a result of a one-for-seven reverse split of all outstanding common stock, the combined company has around 13.2 million shares issued and outstanding and, based on a $6.30 share price on August 15, a market capitalization of some $83.0 million.

IDM will focus on seven product candidates in clinical development for cancer and infectious disease indications. Its lead anticancer immunotherapeutic Junovan (formerly Mepact) has completed a Phase III clinical trial in the USA for the treatment of osteosarcoma and has orphan status there and the European Union. The company expects marketing approval in both territories in 2007.