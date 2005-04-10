Epimmune sees a 45% drop in 2004 losses

San Diego, USA-based immunotherapy specialist Epimmune has reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2004, of $3.9 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.58, for the previous year.
During the fourth quarter, the firm saw aggressive spending reduce its cash and cash equivalents $1.4 million to end at $7.0 million. This activity primarily funded the ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of its therapeutic HIV vaccine candidate and also the intitiation of a Phase II study in non-small cell lung cancer patients. Around $200,000 in cash was used to pay transaction expenses related to its recently announced planned merger with IDM SA, a French firm specializing in cancer immunotherapy (Marketletter March 21).
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