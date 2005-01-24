EpiPharma to acquire stake in ITL Labs

US firm EpiPharma has entered into a deal to buy 25% of ITL Laboratories, which is engaged in the research, development and administration of human umbilical cord stem cells for the treatment of neurological and degenerative diseases. ITL is in the process of establishing an offshore research laboratory and treatment center utilizing adult stem cells, including USCs. The transaction is subject to the execution of mutually-acceptable purchase agreements, financing and customary closing conditions.
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