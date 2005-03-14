EpiTan gets ethics OK for Melanotan Ph II

Melbourne, Australia-based EpiTan has received ethics clearance to conduct a Phase II study to evaluate the photoprotective properties of a sustained-release formulation of its lead candidate, the melanin-stimulant Melanotan.
The trial aims to validate a specific endpoint for Melanotan for fair-skinned Caucasians, in order to establish a "protection" rating for the agent similar to that used in sunscreens, ie, the Sun Protection Factor. Subject to regulatory acceptance, this endpoint will be used in Phase III studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze