EpiTan gets ethics OK for Melanotan Ph II

Melbourne, Australia-based EpiTan has received ethics clearance to conduct a Phase II study to evaluate the photoprotective properties of a sustained-release formulation of its lead candidate, the melanin-stimulant Melanotan.

The trial aims to validate a specific endpoint for Melanotan for fair-skinned Caucasians, in order to establish a "protection" rating for the agent similar to that used in sunscreens, ie, the Sun Protection Factor. Subject to regulatory acceptance, this endpoint will be used in Phase III studies.