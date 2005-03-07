Epitan granted approval for a second trial of Melanotan

Melbourne-based dermatology products specialist pharmaceutical company EpiTan has been granted approval for a second trial of its lead candidate, Melanotan, to be conducted at the Turku University Hospital in Finland. The study will determine whether Melanotan implants given as a prophylactic can prevent or reduce the symptoms associated with polymorphous light eruptions such as itching, vesicule, papule and eczema. The trial is currently recruiting and is expected to last five months before data analysis can begin.