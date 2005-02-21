EpiTan seeks patent for Melanotan

Australian speciality pharmaceutical group EpiTan, which focuses on the development of niche prescription dermatology products, has filed for a full international patent for the use of its UV protector Melanotan in all sustained-release delivery formulations, including implant, topical and oral.

The move follows unexpected preliminary data from clinical trials of sustained-release delivery of the agent, which showed an increased efficacy when given at significantly-lower dose levels than via its usual administration of daily bolus injection, the group said.