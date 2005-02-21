EpiTan seeks patent for Melanotan

Australian speciality pharmaceutical group EpiTan, which focuses on the development of niche prescription dermatology products, has filed for a full international patent for the use of its UV protector Melanotan in all sustained-release delivery formulations, including implant, topical and oral.
The move follows unexpected preliminary data from clinical trials of sustained-release delivery of the agent, which showed an increased efficacy when given at significantly-lower dose levels than via its usual administration of daily bolus injection, the group said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze