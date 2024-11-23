Epivir Launched In UK

- Glaxo Wellcome has launched Epivir (lamivudine) for HIV in the UK, its first European Union market. The drug is available in 150mg tablets and 10mg/ml oral solutions. The cost at basic National Health Services prices for 60 tablets is L171.30 ($264.70), while for 240ml of the oral solution it is L46.63.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze