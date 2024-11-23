EPIX And Dyax In Imaging Agent Deal

- EPIX Medical and Dyax Corp have formed an alliance using Dyax'phage display technology to identify peptides that bind to pulmonary emboli and deep vein thromboses, for use as in vivo magnetic resonance and nuclear medicine imaging agents in the diagnosis of these conditions. EPIX will fund the phage display screening program. Dyax will receive royalties on sales of any MRI products arising from the collaboration, while EPIX will receive royalties on sales of any nuclear medicine products.
