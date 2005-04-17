EPIX begins study of MRI clot diagnostic

EPIX Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based developer of drugs that aid magnetic resonance imaging, has initiated a Phase II proof-of-concept trial for EP-2104R, its injectible MRI agent designed to detect blood clots throughout the body.

In a Phase I study completed last year, EP-2104R was well-tolerated by healthy subjects at all doses tested. The proof-of-concept multicenter, multinational program will recruit approximately 40 patients to further test safety and ascertain preliminary efficacy of the agent for the evaluation of blood clots in subjects presenting with strong suspicion of clots from thromboembolic disease. The firm is co-developing EP-2104R with German drugmaker Schering AG.