EPO Angiotech patent decision unchallenged

The decision of the European Patent Office to maintain the validity of Canadian firm Angiotech Pharmaceuticals' paclitaxel-eluting stent patent (Patent no 0706376) has gone unchallenged by opponents.

Angiotech says that each of the parties which opposed the grant of this patent in 1998 has irrevocably withdrawn or abandoned its opposition efforts before the EPO, leaving the patent valid and enforceable.

The written decision from the EPO was issued on April 19 and gave the opponents approximately two months to file an appeal. The deadline to file an appeal has passed and none of the companies has filed. Pending resolution of all outstanding matters, including issuing formal notice to Angiotech, it is expected that the EPO will publish the patent as amended, the company says.