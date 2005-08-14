EPO Angiotech patent decision unchallenged

The decision of the European Patent Office to maintain the validity of Canadian firm Angiotech Pharmaceuticals' paclitaxel-eluting stent patent (Patent no 0706376) has gone unchallenged by opponents.
Angiotech says that each of the parties which opposed the grant of this patent in 1998 has irrevocably withdrawn or abandoned its opposition efforts before the EPO, leaving the patent valid and enforceable.
The written decision from the EPO was issued on April 19 and gave the opponents approximately two months to file an appeal. The deadline to file an appeal has passed and none of the companies has filed. Pending resolution of all outstanding matters, including issuing formal notice to Angiotech, it is expected that the EPO will publish the patent as amended, the company says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze