EPO hails top entrepreneurs, including AIDS cocktail inventor

Inventors of a ground-breaking AIDS treatment, lighter and more environmentally friendly aluminium car frames, a powerful but pain-free laser scanner for the eye, and a robot designed to overhaul medical surgery were presented with the European Inventor of the Year 2008 award. Europe's top innovation prize honors pioneers whose inventions have changed our everyday lives and helped to strengthen Europe's competitiveness. The award trophies were handed over by the Slovenian President Danilo Turk, European Commission Vice President Gunter Verheugen and the President of the European Patent Office, Alison Brimelow, at a celebratory gala in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

An international jury selected the winner in the Lifetime Achievement category as Erik De Clercq of the University for his landmark contributions to antiviral treatment, including the development of the drug cocktail for HIV/AIDS which has become the gold standard of the present time.