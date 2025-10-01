Epoch Agreement

- Epoch Pharmaceuticals has signed a licensing agreement with the Virginia Mason research Center in the USA for a gene therapy technology aimed at treating autoimmune diseases, particularly type I diabetes. The two companies will collaborate on the development of Epoch's proprietary gene-modifying oligonucleotides to treat the disease, targeting Type I diabetes-related gene sequences identified by the VMRC. Epoch's GMOs are designed to bind to specific stretches of DNA and cause predetermined mutations.
