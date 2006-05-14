EQiTX abandons ZTX 50 due to scale-up issues

The board of directors of Australian biotechnology firm EQiTX and its subsidiary ZingoTX have agreed to cease development of ZTX 50, their current lead compound for neuropathic and inflammatory pain. ZingoTX will now review its library of other pain relief Capsarol candidates to identify a new lead to move forward into development and the companies will also evaluate pain consolidation opportunities within Australia. ZTX 50 has been successfully progressing through formal preclinical tests and toxicological studies and showed efficacy in validated pain models, however, large-scale manufacture could not be shown to be reliable and cost effective without additional investment.
