EQiTX raises A$480,00 in placement

Melbourne, Australia0-based EQiTX says that it has completed a placement of 2.4 million shares at A$0.20 each. The capital raising was completed by Capital Investment Partners to "sophisticated" investors.

The placement raises A$480,000 ($356,640) to provide additional working capital for EQiTX and its projects. This brings the total capital raising in February of this year to A$1.18 million.