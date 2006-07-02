EqiTX seeks control of CRC-VT vaccine project

Publically-held Australian biotechnology firm EQiTX has decided to restructure its synthetic vaccine project into a fully-owned vehicle called ImmunoTX Pty Ltd. EQiTX currently holds 42% of the equity in the company, which was formed in January 2004 by EQiTX and the Cooperative Research Centre for Vaccine Technology. The firm is negotiating with the beneficiaries of the CRC-VT, which will close on June 30, 2006, after 13 years of funding from the Australian Government.