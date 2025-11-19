EQUALITY FOR WOMEN IN DRUG TESTING

Women, including those who are pregnant, cannot benefit fully from clinical research unless they participate in drug testing, according to a new report from the Institute of Medicine. This involves striving for equal allocation of resources, providing equal opportunity for both sexes to participate in clinical studies, and renouncing the protectionism previously accorded to women of reproductive potential, it says.

While the committee producing the report notes the fear of liability involved in including pregnant women in drug trials, it adds that, on balance, it has concluded that "liability concerns should not represent an impediment to implementation of public policies that favor the broader inclusion of women in clinical studies." However, a pregnant woman would be excluded from trials if, in the view of an institutional review board, she would have no prospect of medical benefit, or if risk of significant harm to potential offspring was known or plausibly inferred.