Ergo Science Learns From Natural Metabolic Patterns

Ergo Science of the USA, a specialist in the field of metabolic and immune disorders, is concentrating the majority of its research activities on the development of neurohormone modulating drugs and custom designed dosage regimens for the treatment of neuroendocrine abnormalities. Its lead compound Ergoset, a dopamine receptor agonist, is currently in Phase III for its indication as a treatment for Type II or non-insulin dependant diabetes (NIDDM).

The company's approach to research is based on a significant body of evidence that demonstrates the significance of circadian (24-hour) metabolic rhythms of neural and hormonal activity in relation to a number of important physiological processes. Two scientists at Ergo's research laboratories, Albert Meier and Anthony Cinotta, have demonstrated in a variety of animal species that metabolic activity can be altered by changing these daily patterns, and that by altering particular patterns it is possible to treat particular diseases.

In animals, changes in circadian neural and hormonal patterns are often expressed seasonally. For example, the neuroendocrine system shifts the metabolic pattern of many animals in preparation for migration or hibernation. At this time, these animals become obese and exhibit a metabolic profile similar to that associated with human type II diabetes - increased insulin resistance (a failure to respond to circulating insulin), hyperglycemia (rised blood sugar levels) and increased fat deposition. These metabolic changes have been found to be independent of calorific intake or energy expenditure.