Ergo Science Learns From Natural Metabolic Patterns

Ergo Science of the USA, a specialist in the field of metabolic and immune disorders, is concentrating the majority of its research activities on the development of neurohormone modulating drugs and custom designed dosage regimens for the treatment of neuroendocrine abnormalities. Its lead compound Ergoset, a dopamine receptor agonist, is currently in Phase III for its indication as a treatment for Type II or non-insulin dependant diabetes (NIDDM).
The company's approach to research is based on a significant body of evidence that demonstrates the significance of circadian (24-hour) metabolic rhythms of neural and hormonal activity in relation to a number of important physiological processes. Two scientists at Ergo's research laboratories, Albert Meier and Anthony Cinotta, have demonstrated in a variety of animal species that metabolic activity can be altered by changing these daily patterns, and that by altering particular patterns it is possible to treat particular diseases.
In animals, changes in circadian neural and hormonal patterns are often expressed seasonally. For example, the neuroendocrine system shifts the metabolic pattern of many animals in preparation for migration or hibernation. At this time, these animals become obese and exhibit a metabolic profile similar to that associated with human type II diabetes - increased insulin resistance (a failure to respond to circulating insulin), hyperglycemia (rised blood sugar levels) and increased fat deposition. These metabolic changes have been found to be independent of calorific intake or energy expenditure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze