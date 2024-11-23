Ergo Submits NDA For Ergoset

- Ergo Science has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food andDrug Administration for approval to market Ergoset (bromocriptine) for the treatment of type II diabetes. The dossier includes data from the TRIAD (Time Regulated Intervention In Adult Diabetes) studies which were presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting in June (Marketletter June 16).
